UAE to host Australia for one-off Twenty20 International

October 18, 2018

The United Arab Emirates will play a one-off Twenty20 International against Australia in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

The fixture will be a part of Australia’s tour of the Gulf where they are playing against Pakistan.

The match has been officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council after the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia gave the go-ahead.

Emirates Cricket Board member Zayed Abbas said the fixture would provide some much-needed game-time to the country against a leading international team.

“Our thanks also go to Cricket Australia for approaching this opportunity so positively, and especially to the Pakistan Cricket Board for permitting this match during their home tour in the UAE with Australia,” he said. “It has been an incredible effort from all parties to bring this match to fruition.”

UAE are currently ranked 13th in the world.

 
 
 
 
 

