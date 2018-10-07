Triple H beats Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down

Triple H squared off against The Undertaker for “the last time” at the WWE Super Show-Down and emerged victorious in the much anticipated contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The match between The Phenom, with Kane in his corner, and The Cerebral Assassin, with Shawn Michaels in his corner, turned out to be an all-out brawl. It was Triple H who won the contest in the end.

Fans got to see a memorable moment as the four legends raised each others’ hands as a sign of sportsmanship.

AJ Styles made Samoa Joe tap out to the Calf Crusher retain the WWE Championship in a No Countout and No Disqualification match.

Daniel Bryan beat The Miz in a singles contest to become the Number 1 contender for the WWE Championship. He will face AJ Styles for the title at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Cena and Bobby Lashley defeated the team of Elias and Kevin Owens. They picked up the victory after the Cenation leaders hit Elias with the 6th Move of Doom.

The Shield beat the team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match.

The New Day retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship by defeating Sheamus and Cesaro.

Buddy Murphy won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Cedric Alexander.

Australia’s own The IIconics defeated Asuka and Naomi in a tag team match. The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey triumphed over The Riott Squad in a six-diva tag match.

Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch by disqualification for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.