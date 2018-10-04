Throwback Thursday: The day Shahid Afridi became Boom Boom

Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi scored his memorable 100 runs from 37 balls in Nairobi on this day 22 years ago.

The prolific cricketer hammered the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the boundaries in the sixth game of the four-nation tournament on October 4, 1996. He was dismissed for 102 runs from 40 balls with four boundaries and 11 sixes.

It went on to become the fastest century ever scored in a one-day game.

The record was finally broken by AB de Villiers who scored his century in 31 balls in 2015.