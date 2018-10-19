Three-day Gwadar Off-Road Rally kicks off

October 19, 2018




More than 100 rally racers are competing in the prestigious Gwadar Off-Road Rally.

The driving track is spread over 240 kilometres and covers Gwadar, Pishukan, Ganz and Jiwani.

The three-day rally, began on October 19 and will continue till October 21. It is being organised by Raees Associates and Enterprises with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army.

Three women drivers -- Salma, Asma and Tushna Patel -- along with two Irani off-road racers are also competing in the race.

The qualifying session will be held today (Friday) whereas the stock race will take place on Saturday. The race for prepared category will be held on Sunday.

Sahibzada Sultan Mohammad Ali, who has won the Gwadar Off Road Rally twice, is defending his title. Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Ali said that he will do his best to retain his crown.

"I will do my best to defend my title," he said. "There are other competitive drivers like Nadir Magsi are also participating," he said.

He extended his best wishes to all the competitors. The defending champion added that the sport should be highlighted so that the enthusiasm of the fans can encourage the racers.
 
 
 

