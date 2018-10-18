Third Gwadar Off-Road Rally to kick off on Friday

The third annual Gwadar off-road rally will begin from Friday.

The three-day rally, which will take place from October 19 to October 21, is being organised by Raees Associates and Enterprises with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army.

The qualifying round of the tournament will be held on October 19.

Around 150 racers, including Mir Nadir Khan Magsi, Amir Khan Magsi, Pir Sahibzada Sultan, have reached Gwadar to take part in the competition. Twenty-five local racers are also taking part in the rally.

Five female racers are also competing in the tournament for the first time in the rally’s history.

The driving track is spread till 240 kilometres and covers Gwadar, Pishukan, Ganz and Jiwani.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to attend the opening ceremony.

A musical night has been arranged on the closing day in which Atif Aslam is expected to perform.