There is pressure on us, says Azhar Ali on Dubai Test

October 15, 2018

Batsman Azhar Ali admitted that Pakistan will be under pressure in the second Test against Australia starting in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday.

“I can’t say if the pressure will be more on Pakistan or Australia but we are the home side and obviously people expect us to win and so there is pressure,” he said on Sunday. “However, having said that these are favorable conditions for us and we have to make the most of it,” he added.

“Pressure is always different in every match and obviously this is a decider.”

The former skipper said that Pakistan has to win the deciding Test given that the team will play the game with a winning mindset.

“When playing for Pakistan one has to be ready for everything. I have always believed in that and whatever the team management decides or the captain decides, I will be ready to do that,” he said.

The batsman said that the side was disappointed by the result of the first Test. Australia managed to draw the first Test as Pakistan failed to take the final two Australian wickets.

“We are not disheartened but, yes, disappointed, obviously after dominating the Test match throughout and then not winning it,” said Azhar.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t win but I think we also have to give credit to the Australians as well as they showed resilience and kept fighting till the end.”

Ali said that it is not a nice feeling when he doesn’t score runs. “But the important thing is to stay focused and believe that once you get a good knock things will start rolling again,” he said.

 
 
 

