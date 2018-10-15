The Rock could become the president of the United States: Chris Jericho

WWE superstar Chris Jericho has said that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has what it takes to become the president of the United States, Sky Sports reported.

“Absolutely. We live in a world now, I call it ‘The era of the celebrity president’,” Jericho replied to a question on the chances of Johnson becoming the US president. “[It] started with [Barack] Obama a little bit, and now with [Donald] Trump,” he said.

He listed Johnson’s qualifications as having “no previous experience, knows how to work a camera, knows how to be charismatic”.

He said that charisma is the main requirement to become a US president these days. “You don’t have to be a governor. You don’t even have to be a senator.”

The Rock has mentioned his dream of running for the US presidency in the past but said he needs some political experience before contesting the elections.

Johnson is one of the most well-known stars to have entered the showbiz industry. Starting off his career in the WWE ring, he went on to make box-office hits such as The Mummy Returns, Fast Five and San Andreas.