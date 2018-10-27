The road to Pakistan’s tenth consecutive Twenty20 series win

October 27, 2018

Pakistan defeated Australia on Friday night to win their tenth consecutive Twenty20 International series. The side has not lost a series since Sarfraz Ahmed became captain in 2016.

Pakistan’s unbeaten run began with a 1-0 victory over England in 2016. They went on to defeat complete a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies in the United Arab Emirates in the same year.

The green shirts managed to win the four-match series against the West Indies 3-1 on the Caribbean soilin 2017  and went on to beat World XI 2-1 in a home series. They whitewashed Sri Lanka in a partial home series 3-0.

Related: Pakistan beat Australia to win tenth consecutive T20 series

Pakistan picked up a 2-1 Twenty20 series during the tour of New Zealand in 2018. They clinch a 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies on their home soil.

They also clinched 2-0 series victory over Scotland during the tour of England, Ireland and Scotland. Pakistan clinched a tri-series Twenty20 series win against hosts Zimbabwe and Australia.

The green shirts currently lead the three match T20 series against Australia.

 
 
 

See Also

PCB hits back at ICC for poking fun at T20 series trophy

October 27, 2018 2:02 pm

West Indies sign Mushtaq Ahmed as assistant coach

October 27, 2018 1:45 pm

Narco-killer heroin, more deadly than suicide bombers in Pakistan

October 27, 2018 12:58 pm

Pakistan eye T20 series whitewash over Australia

October 27, 2018 12:49 pm

Sarfraz Ahmed praises Pakistan’s bowling in T20 series against Australia

October 27, 2018 10:36 am

Cases against me are nothing but fraud: Ishaq Dar

October 26, 2018 9:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.