The road to Pakistan’s tenth consecutive Twenty20 series win

Pakistan defeated Australia on Friday night to win their tenth consecutive Twenty20 International series. The side has not lost a series since Sarfraz Ahmed became captain in 2016.

Pakistan’s unbeaten run began with a 1-0 victory over England in 2016. They went on to defeat complete a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies in the United Arab Emirates in the same year.

The green shirts managed to win the four-match series against the West Indies 3-1 on the Caribbean soilin 2017 and went on to beat World XI 2-1 in a home series. They whitewashed Sri Lanka in a partial home series 3-0.

Pakistan picked up a 2-1 Twenty20 series during the tour of New Zealand in 2018. They clinch a 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies on their home soil.

They also clinched 2-0 series victory over Scotland during the tour of England, Ireland and Scotland. Pakistan clinched a tri-series Twenty20 series win against hosts Zimbabwe and Australia.

The green shirts currently lead the three match T20 series against Australia.