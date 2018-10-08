The FIA is investigating PCB COO Subhan Ahmed for corruption

Ahmed was appointed in 2010 and has been accused of hiring 37 people in the cricket board after taking bribes. He has also been accused of embezzlement in the sale of Champions Trophy 2013 tickets.The agency is also investigating claims that the PCB’s COO has assets beyond his known income and is constructing a farmhouse in LahoreInvestigators will also look into whether he took bribes before awarding tenders for the reconstruction of the Islamabad Cricket Stadium. The department is also investigating accusations of scandals in restricting domestic cricket in Pakistan.FIA Additional Director Fareed Ali said Ahmed will be punished if he is found guilty.A spokesperson for the cricket board said that they have submitted their reply to the FIA. “NAB has cleared [Ahmed]. We will get a clean chit from the FIA as well.”