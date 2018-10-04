The categories for Pakistani players in the PSL 2019 have been announced

The new categories of Pakistani players taking part in this year’s Pakistan Super League have been announced.

Sarfraz Ahmed, Misbahul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez are among the 14 players placed in platinum category.

The diamond category consists of nine players like Imad Wasim, Mohammad Sami, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Shinwari.

Twenty players have been categorised in the Gold category with the Umar Akmal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Umar Gul, Bilal Asif , Haris Sohail and Sohaib Maqsood among them.

The silver category comprises of 34 players, including Sahibzada Farhan, Mir Hamza and Mohammad Abbas.

The emerging category consists of 12 players like Ibtisam Sheikh, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Taha and Ghulam Mudassar.

📣 Updated categories for players who took part in #PSL2018 are now out. Where’s your favorite star placed now? All remaining local and foreign player lists to follow soon. pic.twitter.com/toN1Dm4BEy — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) September 29, 2018

The tournament will kick off in Dubai on February 14, 2019.

The governing council of the PSL, in a meeting chaired by the Pakistan Cricket Board head, agreed to organise the final eight matches of the next edition in different cities of Pakistan.

The final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 17.

The drafting of cricket players will be held in the last week of October. Every franchise can retain up to 10 players.