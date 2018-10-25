Success over Australia gives players new confidence, says Babar Azam

Pakistani middle-order batsman Babar Azam has said that his team’s success over Australia has given the players confidence, The National reported.

Pakistan suffered humiliation in the recent Asia Cup where it was defeated by India twice and once by Bangladesh.

“The confidence was very low after the Asia Cup but the success we have had over Australia so far has provided the players new confidence,” said Azam.

Related story: Imad spins Pakistan to victory against Australia in first Twenty20

He was Pakistan’s top-scorer with unbeaten 68 runs in the first T20 match against Australia.

Pakistan won the Abu Dhabi T20 by 66 runs.

The middle-order batsman said that Shoaib Malik’s absence did hurt his team.

“Muhammad Hafeez filled that void but he couldn’t finish it as Shoaib does,” Azam added.