Success over Australia gives players new confidence, says Babar Azam

October 25, 2018

Photo Courtesy: International Cricket Council/Twitter

Pakistani middle-order batsman Babar Azam has said that his team’s success over Australia has given the players confidence, The National reported.

Pakistan suffered humiliation in the recent Asia Cup where it was defeated by India twice and once by Bangladesh.

“The confidence was very low after the Asia Cup but the success we have had over Australia so far has provided the players new confidence,” said Azam.

Related story: Imad spins Pakistan to victory against Australia in first Twenty20

He was Pakistan’s top-scorer with unbeaten 68 runs in the first T20 match against Australia.

Pakistan won the Abu Dhabi T20 by 66 runs.

The middle-order batsman said that Shoaib Malik’s absence did hurt his team.

“Muhammad Hafeez filled that void but he couldn’t finish it as Shoaib does,” Azam added.

 
 
 

See Also

Shahid Masood flees court to escape arrest in PTV corruption case

October 25, 2018 6:46 pm

Cabinet meeting: Pakistani astronaut to go to space in 2022, Lahore to crackdown on power theft

October 25, 2018 4:27 pm

Australia women beat Pakistan in first T20

October 25, 2018 3:55 pm

Why IMF programmes are not working for Pakistan

October 25, 2018 12:29 pm

World Polio Day: Vaccinate for a healthier tomorrow

October 24, 2018 7:34 pm

Should you sell or buy dollars right now?

October 24, 2018 7:29 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.