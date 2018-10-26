Sting vs Undertaker: Is the dream match becoming a reality?

October 26, 2018

WWE superstar Sting has said that he will consider returning to in-ring competition if the sports-entertainment company books him in a match against The Undertaker, Wrestling Inc has reported.

“I would only consider against one opponent, and that would be Undertaker and that’s it,” he said in an interview. “Anyone else, at this point, why? But, I have always loved the idea of the Sting-Taker thing.”

He said that has been thinking of competing against the WWE legend “for decades”.

Steve Borden, who has wrestled by the name of Sting throughout his illustrious career, was last seen in a WWE ring against Triple H at Wrestlemania 31.

The Vigilante had lost to The Cerebral Assassin in one of the most memorable contests in the company’s history.

He has also been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

 
 
 

