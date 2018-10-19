Steyn predicts Abbas will become No.1 Test bowler

October 19, 2018

South African fast-bowler Dale Steyn has predicted that Mohammad Abbas will become the No.1 Test bowler.

Mohammad Abbas picked up 10 wickets as Pakistan defeated Australia by 373 to win the Test series.

Related: Mohammad Abbas’s 2018 performance lands him a spot in top bowlers of the 19th-century list

Abbas shares the 13th position in the Test bowlers rankings, alongside Jason Holder of West Indies.

 
 
 

