Steyn predicts Abbas will become No.1 Test bowler

South African fast-bowler Dale Steyn has predicted that Mohammad Abbas will become the No.1 Test bowler.

I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming… Mohammad Abbas — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 19, 2018

Mohammad Abbas picked up 10 wickets as Pakistan defeated Australia by 373 to win the Test series.

Related: Mohammad Abbas’s 2018 performance lands him a spot in top bowlers of the 19th-century list

Abbas shares the 13th position in the Test bowlers rankings, alongside Jason Holder of West Indies.