Sterling stars as England beat Spain in Nations League

Raheem Sterling’s double helped England beat Spain by 3-2 in their UEFA Nations League game in Seville on Monday.

Sterling made it 1-0 for England in the 16th minute. Marcus Rashford doubled the lead for Gareth Southgate’s side in the 29th minute.

The Manchester City netted England’s third goal in the 38th minute of the fixture.

Paco Alcacer pulled a goal back for Spain as he scored in 58th minute. Sergio Ramos made it 3-2 for Spain in the 97th minute.

Spain tops the Group 4 of League A with six points, while England is at second place with four points. Croatia is at the bottom with just one point.