Sri Lanka thrash England in dead-rubber fifth ODI

Sri Lanka thrashed England by 219 runs under the Duckworth-lewis method in the rain-affected fifth and final match on Tuesday.

England won the ODI series 3-1.

The hosts amassed 366/6 in their 50 overs with Niroshan Dickwella scoring 95 runs and skipper Dinesh Chandimal contributing 80 runs with the bat.

Related: England beat Sri Lanka in fourth ODI to clinch series

Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 56 and 54 runs, respectively.

Tom Curran and Moeen Ali picked up two wickets for England.

England, chasing a revised total of 352 runs in 26.1 overs, could only score 132/9.

Related: England beat Sri Lanka in rain-hit third ODI

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali made 67 and 37 runs, respectively.

Akila Dananjaya shined as he picked up four wickets.

Niroshan Dickwella was named the Player of the Match, while Eoin Morgan was named the Player of the Series.

Related: England clinch DLS win over Sri Lanka in second ODI

The five-match one-day series was affected by the rain throughout. The first one-day was washed out. England won the second game by 31 runs under the DLS method. The visitors extended their lead to 2-0 by winning the third ODI by seven wickets.

England clinched the series after winning the penultimate game of the series by 18 runs under the DLS method.