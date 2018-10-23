Sri Lanka cricket official arrested over $5.5m fraud

October 23, 2018

A high-profile official of Sri Lanka Cricket has been arrested for committing a fraud of $5.5 million linked with the sale of television rights for England’s ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. 

A complaint was filed against Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Financial Officer Nandika Dissanayake two weeks ago. He was arrested on Monday.

Police said that the suspect has already siphoned off $183,000 from a network for the broadcast of the recently concluded South African tour.

Ruwan Gunasekara, a spokesman of Sri Lanka Police, said that Dissanayake will be produced before a magistrate on Wednesday.

 
 
 

