The dead rubber third and final Twenty20 International between South Africa between Zimbabwe in Benoni on Sunday was abandoned due to rain.

South Africa won the series by a margin of 1-0.

The first game of the series saw the hosts beating the visitors by 34 runs.

The Proteas clinched the series by winning the second fixture by six wickets.

Imran Tahir was named Player of the Series for his performance with the ball.