South Africa clinch six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in second T20

South Africa marched to a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The visitors made 132/7 in their 20 overs with Sean Williams scoring 41 runs. Brendan Taylor and Hamilton Masakadza made 29 and 21 runs respectively.

Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck picked up two wickets each for South Africa.

The home side chased down the target of 133 runs in 15.4 overs on the loss of four wickets.

Jean Paul Duminy was the top scorer with 33 runs and Quinton de Kock made 26 runs for the team. Hendrick Klaasen contributed 22 runs with the bat.

Sean Williams picked up two wickets in the match for Zimbabwe.

Dane Paterson was named Player of the Match for his performance with the ball.