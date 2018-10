A training session of England cricket team was interrupted by a snake.

Cricket England posted a video of the snake being taken away.

A surprise visitor to training this morning… 🐍 pic.twitter.com/ETdHFMuQ2x — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 15, 2018

England is playing a five-match ODI series, a one-off Twenty20 International and three-match Test series in Sri Lanka.