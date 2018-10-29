Shoaib Malik sets record for taking the most T20 catches

October 29, 2018

Shoaib Malik reached another milestone as he has taken the most number of catches in Twenty20 cricket.

He has taken 45 catches in 105 matches throughout his illustrious 12-year Twenty20 International career.

The Pakistani veteran leads AB de Villiers of South Africa and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor who have taken 44 catches each in the shortest format of the game.

Malik took two sensational catches in the third Twenty20 International as Pakistan went on to whitewash Australia in the series.

The middle-order batsman made his T20I debut against England on August 28, 2006.

Shoaib Malik is now the second-highest scorer in T20 Internationals

The all-rounder also became the second highest Twenty20 International run scorer with 2,153 runs.

 
 
 

