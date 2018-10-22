Sharma, Kohli help India trounce West Indies in first ODI

India overpowered the West Indies by eight wickets in the first one-day international in Guwahati on Sunday.

The visitors made 322/8 in 50 overs with Shannon Hetmeyer making 106 runs from 78 balls with the help of six boundaries and six maximums.

Kieron Powell scored 51 runs while skipper Jason Holder made 38 runs for the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets for India while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami finished with two wickets each.

The Indian batting line up ran riot on the West Indies bowlers as they chased down the target of 323 runs in 42.1 overs. Rohit Sharma struck a 117-ball 152 with the help of 15 fours and eight sixes.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli made 140 off 107 balls after striking 21 fours and two maximums. It was Sharma and Kohli’s fifth 150-run partnership. No other batting pair has scored more than three 150 partnership.

Oshane Thomas and Divendra Bishoo picked up a wicket each. Kohli was named Player of the Match.

India had whitewashed the West Indies 2-0.

The second ODI will be played at Vishakapatnam on October 24 and the third game will be contested in Pune on October 27.

The fourth and fifth ODI will be played on October 29 and November 1 in Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

The three Twenty20 Internationals will be contested on November 4, November 6 and November 11 respectively.