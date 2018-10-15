Sharjeel Khan removed from exit control list

The Lahore High Court has removed batsman Sharjeel Khan’s name from the Exit Control List.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard Khan’s petition on Monday.

Khan, in his petition, said he could not visit his brother in Dubai or perform Umrah as his name was placed ‘illegally’.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are respondents in the case.

An Anti-Corruption Unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had enforced a five-year ban on Sharjeel for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was barred from leaving the country for the same.