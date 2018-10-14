Shanghai Masters: Djokovic outclasses Zverev to reach final

Novak Djokovic trounced Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, AFP reported.

He will play against Borna Coric, who pulled off a 6-4 6-4 win over Roger Federer, in the final.

Djokovic beat Zverev in a lopsided contest to register his 17th straight ATP win.

Zverev struggled from the start as he made a double fault in the first service game but he managed to recover his poise for a time.

Djokovic grabbed the break to go 4-2 up and won the opening set in barely 30 minutes.

The Wimbledon champion ramped up the pressure in the second set which issued more punishment.

Zverev earned a code violation for repeatedly smashing his racket to the ground and tossing a broken piece into the crowd.

The match finally came to an end at exactly one hour.