Shanghai Masters: Djokovic outclasses Zverev to reach final

Novak Djokovic trounced Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, AFP reported.
He will play against Borna Coric, who pulled off a 6-4 6-4 win over Roger Federer, in the final.
Djokovic beat Zverev in a lopsided contest to register his 17th straight ATP win.
Zverev struggled from the start as he made a double fault in the first service game but he managed to recover his poise for a time.
Djokovic grabbed the break to go 4-2 up and won the opening set in barely 30 minutes.
The Wimbledon champion ramped up the pressure in the second set which issued more punishment.
Zverev earned a code violation for repeatedly smashing his racket to the ground and tossing a broken piece into the crowd.
The match finally came to an end at exactly one hour.