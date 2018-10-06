Shaheen, Asif to play for Pakistan A in T20 series against New Zealand

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Asif Ali have been selected for Pakistan A’s three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand in the UAE, Cricbuzz has reported.

Umar Amin has been named skipper for the series which will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Asif made his debut for Pakistan in the T20 series against the West Indies but only scored 41 runs in first five outings with the bat. He averages 39.50 in the shortest format of the game.

He was picked in the recently concluded Asia Cup squad for the green shirts.

Afridi has earned praise from pundits and fans for his recent performances. He finished with 38/2 in his ODI debut against Afghanistan.

The T20 series between Pakistan A and New Zealand kicks off on October 12. The second match will be played on October 15 and the final game will be contested on October 17.

Pakistan A Squad: Umar Amin (captain), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Hasan (wicket keeper), Aamer Yamin, Ammad Butt, Raza Hassan, Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif, Shaheen Shah Afridi.