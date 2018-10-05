Shadab Khan ruled out of first Test against Australia

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan will not be available playing in the first Test against Australia on Sunday, ESPN Cricinfo has reported.

The spinner is recovering from a groin injury he suffered during the Asia Cup 2018. Bilal Asif is expected to make his Test debut instead.

The left-arm pacer Mir Hamza is also among the list of players expected to make their Test debut on Sunday.

Khan was being considered as the second-spin option for Pakistan alongside Yasir Shah.

Spin bowling played a key role in Pakistan’s 2-0 triumph over Australia in UAE four years ago. Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar and Mohammad Hafeez grabbed 30 of the 40 Australian wickets in that series.