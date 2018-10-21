Serie A: Ronaldo scores but Genoa hold Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored but Juventus drew their Serie A home fixture against Genoa on Saturday.

The Portuguese striker fired Juventus in front in the 18th minute after a communication mix-up by the Genoa defence.

This was his fifth goal for the Italian club. This was his 400th career goal in Europe’s top five leagues, making him the first player to reach that tally.

Genoa had to wait until the 53rd minute for their first attempt on target but Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny tipped Krzysztof Piatek’s shot around the post.

Juventus paid heavily for failing to restrain Genoa when Daniel Bessa headed a cross from Christian Kouame into the back of the net at 67 minutes.

Allegri responded by introducing Paulo Dybala for Blaise Matudi as a frantic finale beckoned with Genoa holding on for a surprising point.