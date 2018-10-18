Schutt stars as Australia Women defeat Pakistan in first ODI

October 18, 2018

Megan Schutt’s three-wicket haul helped Australia Women beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first game of their ICC Women’s Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The match was reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain. Pakistan, batting first, were dismissed for just 95 runs.

Skipper Javeria Khan and Sana Mir made 21 runs each. Nahida Khan scored 17 runs.

Schutt was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with 3/17 in 7.2 overs and bowled four maidens as well. Nicola Carey also took three wickets for the Southern Stars. Australia chased the revised target of 92 runs in 22.2 overs with five wickets in hands.

Alyssa Healy was the top scorer with 26 runs while Rachael Haynes made 24 runs. Nicole Bolton chipped in with his 22-run knock.

Sana Mir grabbed three wickets for Pakistan. Schutt was named Player of the Match.

 
 
 

