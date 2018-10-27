Sarfraz Ahmed praises Pakistan’s bowling in T20 series against Australia

Pakistan’s 2-0 T20 series lead against Australia highlights the side’s number one ranking in the shortest format and the Pakistani skipper was all praise for his bowlers.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed applauded his bowlers for an excellent bowling display and vowed that the team will work on batting to score 150 plus.

“All the bowlers are bowling well – Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf are getting better day by day. Hafeez bowls well whenever we need him,” he remarked at the post-match presentation.

Commenting on leg-spinner Imad Wasim’s comeback, he said “Imad was not part of the team for more than one year. We felt his absence but with his comeback, the team is more balanced now.”

Wasim’s 4-1-8-1 spell is the most economical four-over spell by any spin bowler in T20Is against Australia. He got his fifth player-of-the-match award, the most by any Pakistani player since his debut.

Sarfraz said that Pakistan played quite a few dot balls and vowed that the team will work on its batting to take the score from 155 to 170. He added if Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf play three to four more overs, Pakistan can put a good total on the board.

The win is skipper Sarfraz’s 10th T20 series win since taking over as captain in September 2016, including a tri-series win in Zimbabwe in July this year. The third and final T20 will be played on Sunday in Dubai.