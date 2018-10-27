Sarfraz Ahmed praises Pakistan’s bowling in T20 series against Australia

October 27, 2018

Photo: Twitter/ICC

Pakistan’s 2-0 T20 series lead against Australia highlights the side’s number one ranking in the shortest format and the Pakistani skipper was all praise for his bowlers.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed applauded his bowlers for an excellent bowling display and vowed that the team will work on batting to score 150 plus.

“All the bowlers are bowling well – Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf are getting better day by day. Hafeez bowls well whenever we need him,” he remarked at the post-match presentation.

Commenting on leg-spinner Imad Wasim’s comeback, he said “Imad was not part of the team for more than one year. We felt his absence but with his comeback, the team is more balanced now.”

Related: Pakistan beat Australia to win tenth consecutive T20 series

Wasim’s 4-1-8-1 spell is the most economical four-over spell by any spin bowler in T20Is against Australia. He got his fifth player-of-the-match award, the most by any Pakistani player since his debut.

Sarfraz said that Pakistan played quite a few dot balls and vowed that the team will work on its batting to take the score from 155 to 170. He added if Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf play three to four more overs, Pakistan can put a good total on the board.

The win is skipper Sarfraz’s 10th T20 series win since taking over as captain in September 2016, including a tri-series win in Zimbabwe in July this year. The third and final T20 will be played on Sunday in Dubai.

 
 
 

See Also

Cases against me are nothing but fraud: Ishaq Dar

October 26, 2018 9:10 pm

Pakistan A whitewash New Zealand A in ODI series

October 26, 2018 7:39 pm

PCB forms committee to improve quality of cricket

October 26, 2018 7:36 pm

UAE interested in installing oil refinery in Pakistan: Qureshi

October 26, 2018 7:10 pm

Today’s outlook: Pakistan take on Australia in the UAE, the chief justice is in Karachi

October 26, 2018 8:48 am

Success over Australia gives players new confidence, says Babar Azam

October 25, 2018 11:43 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.