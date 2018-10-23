Sana Mir tops ODI bowling rankings

October 23, 2018

Pakistani veteran Sana Mir topped the one-day bowling rankings of the ICC. 

Pakistan lost to Australia 3-0 in Women’s Championship series. However, Mir, 32, had a good time out in Kuala Lumpur with her off-spin and claimed figures of 3-26, 1-37 and 3-53 to end the series at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings for bowlers with a career-high 663 points.

Related: Sana Mir makes it to top five in ODI bowling rankings

In April, she made it to the top five in one-day bowling rankings.

“This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel,” Mir said on Twitter. “I would also like to thank ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC women championship and to coach Mark Coles, who chose to look at my skill rather than my age.”

Sadia Yousaf is placed at No. 27 in the rankings, while Nashra Sandhu is at No.37.

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa is at second place, while Australia’s Megan Schutt is at No.3 in the ratings.

Related: Sana Mir wins PCB ODI Player of the Year Award

Jess Jonassen, who is out of action for Australia, slipped from No.1 to No.4 in the rankings.

Nahida Khan, on the other hand, reached No. 25 in the batting rankings.

 
 
 

