Salah injured after firing Egypt to win over eSwatini

Egypt defeated eSwatini 4-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Thursday, BBC reported.
Ahmed Elmohamady, Amr Warda and Mohamed ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan scored for Egypt.
Mohamed Salah made it 4-0 with a left-footed corner from the right penalty spot. However, he left the field with a physio after getting injured.
Mo Salah scores for Egypt… from a corner!
pic.twitter.com/eMzoLmsv9n
— LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) October 12, 2018
Sibonginkosi Gamedze snatched a late eSwatini goal
The win puts Egypt level on points with leaders Tunisia in Group J who play Niger on Saturday.