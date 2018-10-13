Salah injured after firing Egypt to win over eSwatini

Egypt defeated eSwatini 4-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Thursday, BBC reported.

Ahmed Elmohamady, Amr Warda and Mohamed ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan scored for Egypt.

Mohamed Salah made it 4-0 with a left-footed corner from the right penalty spot. However, he left the field with a physio after getting injured.

Mo Salah scores for Egypt… from a corner!

Sibonginkosi Gamedze snatched a late eSwatini goal

The win puts Egypt level on points with leaders Tunisia in Group J who play Niger on Saturday.