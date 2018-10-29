Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch retain titles at WWE Evolution

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch retained their respective women’s championship titles at WWE Evolution.

Rousey defended her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella by making her submit to the armbar. Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in the Last Woman Standing match to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship title.

Moreover, the legendary tag team of Trish Stratus and Lita beat Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Related: WWE to hold Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

Nia Jax won a 20-women battle royale to earn a shot at the women’s title in the future.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya beat The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan) in a six-woman tag match.

Related: WWE superstar Roman Reigns battling blood cancer

Shayna Baszler made Kairi Sane submit to become the new NXT Women’s Championship while Rhea Ripley beat Dakota Kai in a singles match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Toni Storm beat lo Shirai to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic. WWE Evolution was the sport-entertainment company’s first ever all-female pay-per-view event.