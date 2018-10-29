Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch retain titles at WWE Evolution

October 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch retained their respective women’s championship titles at WWE Evolution.

Rousey defended her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella by making her submit to the armbar. Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in the Last Woman Standing match to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship title.

Moreover, the legendary tag team of Trish Stratus and Lita beat Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Related: WWE to hold Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

Nia Jax won a 20-women battle royale to earn a shot at the women’s title in the future.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya beat The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan) in a six-woman tag match.

Related: WWE superstar Roman Reigns battling blood cancer

Shayna Baszler made Kairi Sane submit to become the new NXT Women’s Championship while Rhea Ripley beat Dakota Kai in a singles match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Toni Storm beat lo Shirai to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic. WWE Evolution was the sport-entertainment company’s first ever all-female pay-per-view event.

 
 
 

See Also

Why did Roman Reigns keep his cancer from WWE fans?

October 27, 2018 10:52 pm

WWE to hold Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

October 27, 2018 3:50 pm

Sting vs Undertaker: Is the dream match becoming a reality?

October 26, 2018 9:15 pm

Who is John Cena’s favourite WWE superstar?

October 23, 2018 11:51 pm

WWE superstar Roman Reigns battling blood cancer

October 23, 2018 12:45 pm

10 WWE superstars with awesome entrance music

October 19, 2018 3:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.