Rey Mysterio returns to WWE on a full-time basis

WWE announced that former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio will be making his full-time return to the company.

“Rey Mysterio is back with WWE on a full-time basis,” WWE stated on its website. “WWE Universe will have the opportunity to see The Master of The 619 live and in person in the very near future.”

He will battle Shinsuke Nakamura in the WWE World Cup qualifying match at SmackDown 1000.

Mysterio last competed in the 40-men Greatest Royal Rumble earlier this year in which he lasted for over 20 minutes. He was eliminated by Baron Corbin.