QEA Trophy: Junaid takes seven as HBL dismiss SNGPL for 35 runs

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline were dismissed for just 35 runs in their first innings of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture in Faisalabad on Friday against Habib Bank Limited.

Only a single batsman was able to score in double figures.

HBL, electing to bat, were dismissed for 270 runs as Imran Farhat made 75 runs. Umar Akmal and Jamal Anwar made 55 and 45 runs with the bat respectively.

SNGPL, in their first innings, were dismissed for just 35 runs. Bilawal Bhatti made 15 runs for the team.

Junaid Khan picked up seven wickets for Habib Bank while Khurram Shehzad grabbed two wickets for the side.