Punjab beat Balochistan to clinch U-19 Pentangular Cup

October 26, 2018

Punjab defeated Balochistan by 29 runs in Multan on Friday to win the 2018 Under-19 Pentangular Cup.

Balochistan won the toss and chose to field.

Punjab amassed 161/5 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs with Fahad Munir scoring a half-century. He scored 64 runs from 47 deliveries after hitting nine boundaries. Qasim Akram made 48 runs for the team.

Akhtar Shah, Mohammad Shahid, Bilal Khan, and Aamer Ali picked up a wicket for Balochistan each.

Balochistan were dismissed for 132 runs in 17.2 overs as Muhammad Suleman Shafqat picked up four wickets.

Asher Bhatti was the top scorer with 32 runs while Mohammad Junaid made 23 runs for the side.

Fahad Munir was named Player of the Match for his performance with the bat.

 
 
 

