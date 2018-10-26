Punjab beat Balochistan to clinch U-19 Pentangular Cup

Punjab defeated Balochistan by 29 runs in Multan on Friday to win the 2018 Under-19 Pentangular Cup.

Punjab win the final of Pentangular U-19 T20 Cup 2018/19 by 29 runs.#PUNvBAL

Scorecard: https://t.co/tOvgAmqTRr pic.twitter.com/dy2W8xn2N6 — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 26, 2018

Balochistan won the toss and chose to field.

Punjab amassed 161/5 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs with Fahad Munir scoring a half-century. He scored 64 runs from 47 deliveries after hitting nine boundaries. Qasim Akram made 48 runs for the team.

Akhtar Shah, Mohammad Shahid, Bilal Khan, and Aamer Ali picked up a wicket for Balochistan each.

Balochistan were dismissed for 132 runs in 17.2 overs as Muhammad Suleman Shafqat picked up four wickets.

Asher Bhatti was the top scorer with 32 runs while Mohammad Junaid made 23 runs for the side.

Punjab Under 19s, winners of Pentangular U-19 T20 Cup 2018/19 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NJJp8SJYRX — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 26, 2018

Fahad Munir was named Player of the Match for his performance with the bat.