PSL 2019: De Villiers, Smith, Rashid placed in platinum category

Fourteen international cricketers have been placed in the platinum category for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

AB de Villiers (South Africa), Steve Smith (Australia), Chris Lynn (Australia), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Luke Ronchi (Australia/New Zealand), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Thisara Parera (Sri Lanka) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) are confirmed to be part of the draft for the next year’s edition.

The tournament will kick off in Dubai on February 14, 2019.

The governing council of the PSL, in a meeting chaired by the Pakistan Cricket Board head, agreed to organise the final eight matches of the next edition in different cities of Pakistan.

The final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 17.

The drafting of cricket players will be held in the last week of October. Every franchise can retain up to 10 players.