Portugal beat Poland 3-2 in Nations League

October 12, 2018

Portugal defeated Poland by 3-2 in their Nations League fixture Thursday evening.

Krzysztof Piatek put Poland ahead in the 18th minute.

Andre Silva scored the equaliser for the European champions in the 31st minute. They took the lead on the 42nd minute because of an own goal by Kamil Glik.

Bernardo Silva scored in the 52nd minute increasing the lead by 3-1.

Jakub Blaszczykowski pulled one goal for Poland in the 77th minute.

Portugal will play Scotland on October 14. They will square off against Italy on November 18.

 
 
 

