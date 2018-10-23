PM approves MD for PCB

October 23, 2018


Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a managing director for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He met PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. The PCB has advertised the post. The age limit of the candidate is 55  and the post is for three years. Candidates can submit their applications till November 12.

The MD will be responsible for coordinating between federal government and provinces to protect the interests of cricket and develop domestic cricket infrastructure. He will also look after cricket affairs at the international level along with Mani.

Earlier, the post of director general was held by Javed Miandad and Saleem Altaf. The responsibilities of the managing director are quite similar to DG.

PM Khan is the patron-in-chief of the PCB.

 
 
 

