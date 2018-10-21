Performing in World Cup 2019 is my next target: Amir

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said that performing in the 2019 Cricket World Cup is his next target.

He was speaking on SAMAA TV programme Sports Action on Sunday.

Mohammad Amir has been dropped from Pakistan’s Twenty20 squad against Australia. The left-arm bowler added that bowling in the domestic bowling is among one of his objectives.

He added that Twenty20 format has increased the speed of the sport but Test format was the “supreme format”.

He said that playing against India and Australia was fun.

The Pakistani pacer urged former cricketers to support the team more. “I seek advice from Shoaib Malik,” he said.

The bowler said that the environment in the dressing room was “exemplary” at the moment. He added that Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, and Babar Azam were his best friends.

Amir said that every captain has a unique way of leading his side. The fast bowler said that negative talks send a negative impression.