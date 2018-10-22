PCB’s request to blacklist Nasir Jamshed rejected

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s request to include cricketer Nasir Jamshed’s name on the blacklist was rejected.

Justice (retd) Mian Hamid Farooq heard an appeal filed by the batsman against his 10-year ban.

The judge also ended the restriction imposed on Jamshed from applying for a job to other departments of the cricket board.

However, the cricketer is still banned from playing cricket for 10 years.

The left-arm opener was handed a 10-year ban over his involvement in the 2017 PSL spot-fixing scandal.

The left-handed batsman was convicted on five charges:

1. Deliberately performing poorly in games

2. Ensuring specific incidents occur during matches

3. Agreeing to take bribes

4. Promoting any of the above charges

5. Lying to the cricket board’s vigilance team

The PCB decided to launch an inquiry against Jamshed in February 2017 over his involvement in the scandal. He was sent a notice to appear before the PCB’s anti-corruption committee. The PCB officially launched an investigation against the batsman in April 2017 and the cricketer recorded his statement on August 28.

In December 2017, the anti-corruption tribunal banned Jamshed for a year after finding him guilty of not cooperating in the investigation and not informing the fixing offers to the cricket board.

Through the course of the investigation, the PCB found out that cricketers Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan met a bookie named Yousuf in Dubai, and the meeting was facilitated by Jamshed. Latif, Khan and Mohammad Irfan have already served their punishments.