PCB Women’s Indoor School Cricket Championship 2018 kicks off in Lahore

The PCB’s Women Wing Indoor School Cricket Championship 2018 kicked off in Lahore on Monday.

Six matches were played at the National Cricket Academy on the opening day of the tournament.

Government High School Ravi Road defeated Lahore Grammar School Johar Town by two runs. Government High School, batting first, scored 48/2 in allotted six overs with Mehrunnisa scoring eight runs. The Lahore Grammar School side fell just two runs short of its target as they made 46/5 in six overs. Minahil Jamral was the top scorer with eight runs.

Government High School Ravi Road also defeated City District High School Shadman by four runs in the second fixture of the day. It made 29/5 with Ulfat scoring five runs for the team. Hamra picked up two wickets. City District High School Shadman, chasing a target of 30 runs, made 25-6 with Hamra scoring eight runs.

Government High School Umar Block defeated Government High School Ravi Road by eight runs in the third fixture. It scored 48/6 with Nimra Khalil scoring 24 runs. Government High School Ravi Road, in reply, managed 40/6 in their six overs.

City District High School Shadman trounced Lahore Grammar School by 27 runs in the fourth fixture of the day. It scored 57/3 with Kamra scoring 14 runs. The Lahore Grammar School side managed 30/6 with Fatima Ali scoring 10 runs.

Government High School Umar Block defeated LGS Johar Town by 30 runs. Government High School Umar Block made 52/5 with Khush Bakht scoring 12 runs. The Johar Town team were dismissed for 22/6.

City District High School Shadman triumphed over Government High School Umar Block by 16 Runs. Shadman side made 62/6 with Namra scoring nine runs. The Umar Block team scored 46/6 with Kashaf Khan scoring 16 runs.