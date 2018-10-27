PCB hits back at ICC for poking fun at T20 series trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board has hit back at the International Cricket Council for poking fun at the biscuit-shaped Twenty20 series trophy for the Pakistan-Australia series.

The sports governing body’s Twitter account had made fun of the trophy before the series began.

Giving taking the biscuit a whole new meaning! https://t.co/YA1B7O3lUk — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

Related: ICC trolls Pakistan for ‘crumby’ biscuit trophy

In another tweet, the Twitter account took another jibe at the PCB by comparing the trophy to that of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/DUGWKWFTbE — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

Pakistan, after winning the Twenty20 International series against Australia on Friday, stated that both trophies belong to them.

Pakistan lead the three match Twenty20 series 2-0. The side are well on course to clinch a series whitewash.