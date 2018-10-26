PCB forms committee to improve quality of cricket

October 26, 2018

The Pakistan Cricket Board has formed a four-member committee to improve the quality of the sport in the country.

The committee comprises of former international cricketers namely Mohsin Khan, Wasim Akram, Misbahul Haq and Urooj Mumtaz.

The responsibilities of the four-member committee are as follows:

1. Formulate playing conditions for domestic matches.
2. Oversee appointment of Selection Committees.
3. Oversee appointment of National Team Coaches.
4. Meet with Chief Selector and Coach (Men, Women and Junior) three times a year.
5. Review plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.
6. Receive ve annual assessment of performance from Management on umpires & referees.
7. Preparation and quality of pitches.
8. Condition of playing facilities (dressing rooms, practice facilities including net wickets)
9. Give views on any other matter referred by the Chairman PCB.

Related: PCB issues NOCs for 20 players to participate in the T10 League

The chief operating officer of the cricket board Subhan Ahmed said that the selection committee and the newly formed cricket committee will have different roles to play.

Mohsin Khan, speaking to the media following the announcement, said that the selection of players on domestic and international levels will be on merit.

“We consider it as an honour to work for the benefit of cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

The committee’s chief said that the board will keep functioning till the cricket board wants to.

 
 
 

See Also

Punjab beat Balochistan to clinch U-19 Pentangular Cup

October 26, 2018 7:41 pm

Pakistan A whitewash New Zealand A in ODI series

October 26, 2018 7:39 pm

UAE interested in installing oil refinery in Pakistan: Qureshi

October 26, 2018 7:10 pm

PCB issues NOCs for 20 players to participate in the T10 League

October 26, 2018 11:08 am

Success over Australia gives players new confidence, says Babar Azam

October 25, 2018 11:43 pm

Shahid Masood flees court to escape arrest in PTV corruption case

October 25, 2018 6:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.