PCB forms committee to improve quality of cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board has formed a four-member committee to improve the quality of the sport in the country.

The committee comprises of former international cricketers namely Mohsin Khan, Wasim Akram, Misbahul Haq and Urooj Mumtaz.

The responsibilities of the four-member committee are as follows:

1. Formulate playing conditions for domestic matches.

2. Oversee appointment of Selection Committees.

3. Oversee appointment of National Team Coaches.

4. Meet with Chief Selector and Coach (Men, Women and Junior) three times a year.

5. Review plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

6. Receive ve annual assessment of performance from Management on umpires & referees.

7. Preparation and quality of pitches.

8. Condition of playing facilities (dressing rooms, practice facilities including net wickets)

9. Give views on any other matter referred by the Chairman PCB.

The chief operating officer of the cricket board Subhan Ahmed said that the selection committee and the newly formed cricket committee will have different roles to play.

Mohsin Khan, speaking to the media following the announcement, said that the selection of players on domestic and international levels will be on merit.

“We consider it as an honour to work for the benefit of cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

The committee’s chief said that the board will keep functioning till the cricket board wants to.