PCB bans Ahmad Shahzad for four months

October 5, 2018

The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned Ahmad Shahzad for four months after he was tested positive for a dope test taken during a domestic match in June 2018.

In July, an independent review board had confirmed that Shahzad used a banned substance and he was charge-sheeted by the PCB. A PCB spokesperson said that the ban came into effect from July.

Shahzad would be allowed to play domestic cricket after November 10.

Ahmad Shahzad accepts PCB’s verdict

Ahmad Shahzad said that he “inadvertently consumed a medicine which as an experienced cricketer I should have refrained from”.

In a tweet, the opener said he accepted the cricket board’s verdict. “I am fully committed to returning to cricket as soon as my ban is over (November 11, 2018.)”

 
 
 

See Also

ICC hears PCB-BCCI series dispute

October 1, 2018 6:51 pm

PCB-BCCI dispute: ICC to hear case from Monday

September 30, 2018 12:51 pm

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dubai

September 11, 2018 11:06 am

Grant Bradburn appointed Pakistan cricket team fielding coach

September 6, 2018 7:33 pm

Shoaib Akhtar resigns as adviser to PCB chief

September 6, 2018 2:47 pm

Ehsan Mani has been elected PCB chief for three years

September 4, 2018 12:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.