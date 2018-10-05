PCB bans Ahmad Shahzad for four months

The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned Ahmad Shahzad for four months after he was tested positive for a dope test taken during a domestic match in June 2018.

In July, an independent review board had confirmed that Shahzad used a banned substance and he was charge-sheeted by the PCB. A PCB spokesperson said that the ban came into effect from July.

Shahzad would be allowed to play domestic cricket after November 10.

Ahmad Shahzad accepts PCB’s verdict

Ahmad Shahzad said that he “inadvertently consumed a medicine which as an experienced cricketer I should have refrained from”.

My doping case verdict is acceptable to me. I accept the sanction handed out by PCB. I inadvertently consumed a medicine which as an experienced cricketer I should have refrained from. I am fully committed to returning to cricket as soon as my ban is over (November 11, 2018.) — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 5, 2018

In a tweet, the opener said he accepted the cricket board’s verdict. “I am fully committed to returning to cricket as soon as my ban is over (November 11, 2018.)”