Paktia, Nangarhar clinch victories in Afghanistan Premier League 2018

The Paktia Panthers defeated the Nangarhar Leopards and the Balkh Legends defeated the Kandahar Knights in their Afghanistan Premier League 2018 fixtures on Sunday.

Paktia defeated Nangarhar by 21 runs.

The Panthers made 184/8 in their 20 overs with Mohammad Shahzad scoring 53 runs and Samiullah Shenwari contributing 38 runs with the bat. Cameron Delport struck 35 runs for the team.

Ben Cutting took the wickets for Nangarhar.

The Leopards managed 163/6 in their 20 overs. Cutting played an unbeaten 71-run knock. Hashmatullah Shahidi made 49 runs for the side.

Isuru Udana picked up two wickets for Paktia.

Balkh triumphed over Kandahar by 13 runs in the second match of the day.

The Legends, batting first, amassed 165/5 in their 20 overs. Colin Munro was the top scorer with 46 runs. Ravi Bopara chipped in with his 34-run knock.

Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Karim Janat and Waqar Salamkheil took one wicket each for Kandahar.

The Knights made 152/7 in their 20 overs as skipper Asghar Afghan made 45 runs. Brendon McCullum scored 31 runs for the team.

Gulbadin was the pick of the bowlers for Balkh with his four-wicket scalp.

Unbeaten Balkh Legends top the standings with four points. Paktia Panthers, Kabul Zwanans, Nangarhar Leopards are at second, third and fourth place respectively with two points. Kandahar Knights is at the bottom of the table with zero points.