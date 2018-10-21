Pakistan’s Sahibzada Sultan to compete in Dubai Desert Race

"I will try my best to win," he said in a video message on Saturday.He also expressed his optimism at representing Pakistan in the prestigious Dakar Rally in Africa.Rally racers from across the world, including England, Saudi Arabia and the United States, will be taking part in the tournament.Ali is currently competing in the three-day Gwadar Off-Road Rally.In 2015, he stepped into the world of jeep rally racing and won the prestigious Jhal Magsi, Cholistan and Gwadar championships the same year.During last year’s championship, his tyre blew four kilometres away from the finish line but he still managed to finish the race. He created history by becoming the first driver in Pakistan to finish a rally on three tyres. He clinched second place in the tournament.