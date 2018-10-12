Pakistani squash players eliminated from FMC International Men’s Squash Tournament in Lahore

October 12, 2018

Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob and Tayyab Aslam suffered defeats in the semifinal of FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 in Lahore.

Yousaf Soleman of Egypt defeated Farhan Mehboob in straight sets by 12-10, 11-9 and 11-9 in the first semifinal.

Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen overcame Tayyab Aslam in a competitive game by 9-11, 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9 to qualify for the final.

The FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 kicked off at the Punjab Squash Complex began in Lahore on Monday.

Twenty-four players from England, Egypt, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, Germany and host Pakistan are taking part in the tournament.

 
 
 

