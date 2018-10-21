Pakistani cricketers among others involved in spot-fixing scandal: report

Top cricketers from England, Pakistan, and Australia have found to be involved in a spot-fixing scandal, according to Al Jazeera Investigative Unit.

At least 15 international matches have been found to be fixed.

Spox-fixes affect a small part of the game and not the overall result.

Al Jazeera says it has obtained “purported recordings of a match-fixer calling in the fixes to a notorious Indian bookmaker linked to the organised crime.”

The matches include six Tests, six One Day Internationals and three T20 World Cup games.

On Thursday, Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria admitted his role in the fixing scandal that led to the imprisonment of an English cricketer after six years.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said that he admits he was guilty of the two charges leveled against him by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012.

He said he intentionally introduced Mervyn Westfield to fixer Anu Bhatt, a scandal that led to Westfield’s imprisonment. They played together on the Essex team.