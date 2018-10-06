Pakistan women beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in final T20

October 6, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the fourth and final women’s Twenty20 fixture on Saturday.

Pakistan won the Twenty20 series 3-0.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 77 runs in their 20 overs. Rumana Ahmed made 24 runs and Fahima Khatun scored 14 runs for the team.

Natalia Pervaiz picked up three wickets. Diana Baig and Sana Mir got two wickets each.

Pakistan chased a target of 78 runs in 14.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Skipper Javeria Khan was the top scorer with 36 runs.

Muneeba Ali and Nahida Khan contributed 18 and 17 runs with the bat respectively.

Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed and Khadija Tul Kubra picked up a wicket each for Bangladesh.

 
 
 

