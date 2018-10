Live Updates: Pakistan bat against New Zealand in first T20

The first Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is being played in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

PAKISTAN INNINGS

Over 4: Pakistan 14/2

Mohammad Hafeez 4 (5b)

Asif Ali 1 (2b)

Bowler: Ajaz Patel (W-0-0-0-4-0)

Sahibzada Farhan was caught at the boundary on the leg side and Mohammad Hafeez struck the boundary.

WICKET: Sahibzada Farhan c Munro b Patel 1 (8b 0x4 0x6)

Over 3: Pakistan 10/1

Sahibzada Farhan 1 (7b)

Asif Ali 1 (2b)

Bowler: Adam Milne (0-W-0-1-0-1)

Babar Azam was caught behind by the wicket keeper.

WICKET: Babar Azam c Seifert b Milne 7 (9b 1×4 0x6)

Over 2: Pakistan 8/0

Sahibzada Farhan 0 (5b)

Babar Azam 7 (7b)

Bowler: Tim Southee (0-2-2lb-0-0-0)

Sahibzada Farhan nearly got caught out in the over.

Over 1: Pakistan 5/0

Sahibzada Farhan 0 (2b)

Babar Azam 5 (4b)

Bowler: Ajaz Patel (4-0-0-1-0-0)

Debutante Ajaz Patel was smacked for a boundary by Babar Azam on the first ball of his Twenty20 career

New Zealand (Playing XI): Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Tim Seifert (wicket keeper), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat

Pakistan will be looking to continue their impressive form in the shortest format as they take on the Blackcaps.

The green shirts have won 10 consecutive T20 series. They have not lost a series since Sarfraz Ahmed took became captain.

Pakistan (squad): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood and Faheem Ashraf.

New Zealand (squad): Kane Williamson (captain), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Glenn Phillips and Ajaz Patel.