Pakistan eye T20 series whitewash over Australia

Pakistan will play Australia in the dead rubber third Twenty20 International on Sunday.

The match will start at 9pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan lead the three match series 2-0. The green shirts have not lost a Twenty20 game in the shortest format since Sarfraz Ahmed became captain.

Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs in the second fixture to clinch its 10th consecutive Twenty20 International series.

The side humbled the Kangaroos by 66 runs in the opening game of the series.

The Asian side has also won the two-match Test series 1-0.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott and Peter Siddle.